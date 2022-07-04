Danny Mandroiu to Lincoln imminent as Hoops boss Stephen Bradley confirms forward has played final game for club

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has confirmed that Danny Mandroiu has played his last game for the club with a move to League One side Lincoln City imminent.

Independent.ie reported yesterday that Mandroiu was nearing a switch to the club that Bradley turned down earlier in the summer, and the Hoops boss confirmed today that the Dubliner has undergone a medical there.

Mandroiu is facing a spell on the sidelines so he was already out of Rovers’ Champions League meeting with Maltese champions Hibernians tomorrow. But there will be no farewell appearance for the 23-year-old who turned down the offer of a longer deal in Tallaght to improve his prospects of a swift move across the water.

It’s understood that Mandroiu has departed for a modest amount of around €30,000 that was inserted as a release clause in his contract when he signed from Bohemians in the winter of 2020. He’s out of contract at the end of this season.

The attacker’s performances have moved to another level in Tallaght and he did attract interest from the UK and Europe. Indeed, it’s believed that a Bundesliga club opted against pursuing a move for the player because the departure clause was so small – they effectively wondered if there was a reason he could go so cheaply.

Bradley paid tribute to the departing player today, with Mandroiu silencing people who questioned his attitude in his fraught final days with Bohemians.

“I think he will go soon enough,” said Bradley, “He’s done his medical and everything and they’re just discussing the other stuff. Like I said, he would have been out for a few weeks for us (with injury) if he had been staying.

“He’s been brilliant for us. I don’t want to see him go, obviously, but he’s up at the end of the year. He came in and you hear all these stories that he’s this or he’s that, but he has been fantastic for us both on and off the pitch. I couldn’t speak highly enough of him. He was brilliant to work with and we wish him the very best because he has got great ability. And I hope he shows it. he’s top class.”

Rovers have fared really well on transfer funds in recent years, with the Gavin Bazunu return now crossing the €3m mark and they also secured around €600,000 for the exit of Mandroiu’s good pal Liam Scales to Celtic and €200,000 for Aaron McEneff’s relocation to Hearts.

This one hasn’t worked out as well financially, with Bradley confirming attempts were made to try and get the ex-Brighton player to sign longer term.

“We’ve been really good and the club have been good at transfers over the last five years, protecting ourselves with long contracts and understanding where we are in the food chain in terms of selling players,” he continued.

“That’s not an issue. You have to accept that and understand that. we’re fine with that, it’s about trying to build that market for yourself and I think we’ve done OK. Sometimes it’s just unfortunate that sometimes contracts do run down. Both parties have tried over the last while to get him to stay. I couldn’t say a bad word about Danny. He’s been brilliant to deal with, just one of those things. He wants to challenge himself somewhere else and, yeah, we just thank him for what he's done and wish him the best.”

Bradley confirmed that Rovers have been on the lookout for a replacement for the last number of months as they knew there was every chance he would go in the summer window.

“This has always been in the background. We’ve been looking quite a bit but it has to be the right one. If it’s not the right one then we will wait until January. We won’t panic. We’ve got Rory [Gaffney], Graham [Burke], Aaron [Greene] and Aidomo [Emakhu]. We’re ok there, but if the right one comes we will definitely look to add.”

Burke is out of tomorrow’s first leg with Hibernians after picking up a fresh injury, while Jack Byrne will also be on the sidelines with his calf problem failing to clear up.