Danny Mandroiu strikes at the death as Hoops break Pat’s hearts with another late winner

Danny Mandroiu of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after scoring his side's winning goal with team-mate Max Murphy during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against St Patrick's Athletic. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Just when it looked as though St Patrick's Athletic had made a point about their staying power in a possible title tilt, Shamrock Rovers served a clinical reminder of why they are champions.

This absorbing Dublin derby could have swung either way but it all changed in time added on when a loose touch by Saints centre half Lee Desmond was seized upon by Danny Mandroiu who won the subsequent battle of pace and strength to poke home another late winner for Stephen Bradley's side.

In five of their ten games this term, Rovers have scored significant goals after the 88 minute mark, delivering three wins and two draws from those encounters as a consequence.

It helps to explain why they are stretching what is now the longest unbeaten league record (32) in League of Ireland history.

This was a punch in the gut for a Saints side that had the chance to overtake Rovers here and now find themselves five off the pace.

Stephen O'Donnell has strengthened this dressing room over the winter and could be encouraged by aspects of this display.

In time, his group may learn lessons from it but the bottom line was all that was dominating their thoughts at the end as they sunk to the ground.

The script for this encounter was crafted by an early breakthrough for the hosts, with Rovers still perhaps coming to grips with a tactical surprise as they fell behind. Stephen O'Donnell opted to go with a version of 4-4-2 with the revitalised playmaker Chris Forrester operating on the left wing drifting inside and he ghosted into the perfect position to meet a deflected John Mountney cross with a right footer that gave Alan Mannus no chance.

Read More

It took Rovers a few minutes to react with the Saints hopeful that their front pair Matty Smith and Ronan Coughlan would keep the Hoops back three occupied.

As the half progressed, however, Rovers managed to get on top and shift the play into Saints territory. Rory Gaffney squandered a pair of opportunities to level things up with on-loan Liverpool keeper Vitezslav Jaros blocking both efforts, although the young netminder had fumbled the second one into the central striker's path.

But the Rovers pressure was constant and O'Donnell's charges were now in the position where they could have done with an extra body in the middle of the park, with Smith clearly feeling the effects of his early pressing.

They couldn't hold the advantage to the interval, with Graham Burke finding space to arrow a left footer past Jaros from outside the box, a goal followed by a bizarre moment as the scorer celebrated by turning towards the Camac terrace and exchanging words with ex-Saints and Ireland manager Brian Kerr. This closed doors affair was not devoid of spice.

And, to their credit, the natives fixed some issues at the break with a recharged outfit causing issues with a high workrate and Rovers paid them a compliment by withdrawing Burke and introducing Chris McCann to strengthen their midfield presence.

Mandroiu did give Jaros work to do with a swerving free before Mannus thwarted a close range Smith attempt at the other end. But as the Saints pressed, Mandroiu pounced to have the last laugh.

St Patrick's Athletic: Jaros, Mountney, Bone (Melvin-Lambert 90), Desmond, Bermingham (Griffin 45); King, Lennon, Lewis (McClelland 70; McCormack 77), Forrester; Smith, Coughlan

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, O'Brien (Lopes 49), Hoare, Grace; Finn (McCann 70), Watts, O'Neill, Scales; Mandroiu, Gaffney (Williams 88), Burke (Gannon 70)

Referee: Derek Tomney