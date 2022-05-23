Danny Mandroiu sees red as Ryan Brennan’s ex-factor shocks Shamrock Rovers in surprise win for Drogs

Shamrock Rovers' Danny Mandroiu is restrained by team-mate Lee Grace, right, as referee Ray Matthews makes his way to consult with the linesman, resulting in a red card for the Rovers man during last night's defeat to Drogheda United. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Drogheda United produced what is surely the shock of the season so far, condemning champions Shamrock Rovers to defeat courtesy of a familiar face in Ryan Brennan.

A hometown hero already, Brennan cemented his fan favourite status by scoring the only goal against a side he represented for two seasons. In just his fourth start of an injury-hit campaign, the midfielder notched his fourth goal.

It came against the run of play in a first half that Stephen Bradley’s men dominated. Dayle Rooney beat Barry Cotter for pace on the touchline and his lofted cross was met by Brennan, who planted his header into the corner, leaving Alan Mannus stranded.

United keeper, the Scottish U-21 cap Sam Long, has a burgeoning reputation and his first-half performance demonstrated why, with two stunning saves to deny the in-form Danny Mandroiu.

After the break, Rovers mustered very little in response. Sean Hoare’s header went wide and that was as close as the visitors came to a leveller. Derry’s defeat at the Showgrounds means they weren’t made to pay.

Mandroiu received a second yellow with nine minutes to go but there was a lengthy period of added time after an object was thrown, striking assistant referee Allen Lynch.

DROGHEDA – Long; Poynton, Cowan, Massey (Rooney, 9), Weir; Heeney, Deegan, Clarke, Brennan (Williams, 86); Grimes; Lyons (Foley, 78).

SHAMROCK ROVERS – Mannus; Gannon, Hoare, Grace; Cotter (O’Neill, 61), Watts, Towell (Greene, 61), Lyons; Byrne (Burke, 41); Mandroiu, Gaffney (Emakhu, 70).

REF – R Matthews