Danny Mandroiu hit with one-match ban over reaction to Dublin Derby abuse

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Danny Mandroiu has received a one-match ban for his response to taunts from Bohemians supporters during last week's Dublin derby defeat at Dalymount Park.

Mandroiu was filmed picking up an object on the pitch and throwing it loosely back towards the stands as he headed for the dressing room.

The 22-year-old joined Rovers from Bohs last winter and was a target for the home fans that attended the FAI Cup tie.

Bohemians wrote to their supporters earlier this week to condemn chants about Mandroiu's girlfriend, with the Gypsies receiving complaints from within their own fanbase.

However, Mandroiu's response caught the attention of officialdom and he will sit out one league game as a consequence of a 'non card offence.'

Mandroiu's name was not included on the FAI's media release listing this week's suspensions, but he did feature on the circular sent to clubs. Rovers play Finn Harps in Donegal tonight.

Bohs have received good news after learning that Georgie Kelly will serve just a one-match ban for the straight red card handed his way for lashing out at Ronan Finn - who duly received a second yellow for his role in their ongoing battle.

There was an anticipation from the Bohs side that Kelly would be in line for an additional suspension on top of his automatic ban from the quarter-final clash with Maynooth.

But that scenario has not come to pass so the league's top scorer will be available to Keith Long for next week's meeting with Drogheda.