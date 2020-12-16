Danny Mandroiu crosses Liffey to join Shamrock Rovers as arrival of Sean Gannon also confirmed

League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers have raided Dublin rivals Bohemians to sign Danny Mandroiu and confirmed the capture of Sean Gannon.

The signing of Irish U-21 international Mandroiu was on the cards for some time and it will help Rovers to cope with the expected exit of Jack Byrne.

Rovers will have to pay a compensation fee to Bohs because Mandroiu is U-23 and was offered a new contract at Dalymount Park - even though he fell out of favour with Keith Long in his final months at the club.

“Danny is very creative," said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.

"He can play with both feet very comfortably. He’s big, athletic and an all-round really clever player. He’s a really good age (22) and fits what we do. There’s so much more to his game than his goals, there’s so much potential in Danny and it’s up to us and him that we try and get that out of him, to take him to the next level.

"I think he wants to go and do his talking on the pitch now. He’s really keen to get started with us and get working and we’re really looking forward to working with him. His profile fits what we do and he’s at a stage now of his career where he needs to step up to the next level, compete and win things."

News of Gannon's decision to return to his first club broke yesterday with Rovers making a late move to offer a deal to the 29-year-old that was far superior to what he was being offered at Dundalk.

Bradley indicated that Gannon did feel he had unfinished business with the Hoops - although Rovers have capitalised on Dundalk's reluctance to offer the right back a long term deal.

Gannon was on the fringes of the squad when Rovers won the league in 2011 but went on to win a league winners medal at St Patrick's Athletic before a trophy laden stint at Oriel Park where he added five more to his haul in addition to three FAI Cups and two cracks at the Europa League group stages.

“I think Sean has shown now over a number of years in the league that he’s probably been the best right-back in the country for a long time," said Bradley.

"He’s very good defensively but he’s also very good in the attacking part of the pitch. He’s an all-round top right-back and he adds to us so we’re delighted to get him. He’s probably one of the most successful players to ever play in the league and he’s only 29.

"We feel that there’s a lot of football left in Sean and we’re delighted that he sees that here with Shamrock Rovers. It moved quite quickly when we sat down and met. He felt that he had a bit of unfinished business with Shamrock Rovers.

"You need players that are hungry to win things and Sean, even though he’s won a lot, is still really hungry to go and achieve and add more trophies and medals. That’s very important for us.”

Online Editors