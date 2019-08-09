Danny Mandroiu brace completes stunning Bohemians fightback to see off Shelbourne in Cup

An astonishing fightback from Bohemians broke the hearts of Shelbourne and ended the Reds’ FAI Cup dreams as Danny Mandroiu earned himself hero status at Dalymount Park.

A healthy crowd for this Dublin derby, with a large travelling support from Shels, had endured a grim first half.

They watched in shock as First Division side Shelbourne took a 2-0 lead, and then looked on in awe as Bohs recovered with three goals in the last five minutes, two from Mandroiu.

It was poor fare for the large crowd early on and as Bohemians huffed and puffed it took Shels until the half-hour mark to pose a danger, Conan Byrne's cross into the box a worry for goalkeeper James Talbot.

The second half was more like it, in terms of entertainment, with the Reds looking far more dangerous.

They should have been in front on 58 minutes when James Finnerty was dispossessed by Sean Quinn and his cross into the box fell kindly for Byrne, but the veteran wasted the chance.

Byrne was substituted just after that and it was his replacement, Ciaran Kilduff, who made the impact the Reds were desperate for on 61 minutes, Shane Farrell will a clever ball to Kilduff’s feet and the big striker showed poise to score.

Bohs, sensing a Cup run slipping away, upped their game and Shelbourne needed two superb saves from Dean Delany to keep them in the tie before the Reds added a second, caught out as Jaze Kabia spread the ball out to Farrell, who stroked home the biggest goal of his career to make it 2-0, although Kabia was shown a second yellow card just after that for time-wasting.

Bohs, on a poor run in the league, needed something and they got just that, Keith Buckley firing home on 85 minutes to give them hope, then on 87 minutes Mandroiu came up with a stunning shot to make it 2-2, and another drive from Mandroiu in the 90th minute gave them a hard-fought win.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Barry, Finnerty, Leahy; Buckley, Levingston (Ward 63); Wade-Slater, Mandroiu, Grant (Tierney 83); Wright.

SHELBOURNE: Delany; McKenna, Prendergast, L Byrne, Fitzgerald; Quinn (English 90); C Byrne (Kilduff 60), O Brennan, Farrell, Rooney (Noone 78); Kabia.

Referee: R Harvey.

Online Editors