Danny Mandriou strike breaks Dundalk resolve as Shamrock Rovers close gap at top

Danny Mandroiu of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A 67th-minute strike from Danny Mandriou saw Shamrock Rovers finally break the resistance of 10-man Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium to keep the pressure on Derry City at the top of the table.

Stephen Bradley’s side dominated throughout but struggled to break down a stubborn opposition until Mandriou burst past Brian Gartland to race onto Jack Byrne’s exquisite pass and slot past Nathan Shepperd.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side fought valiantly for an equaliser after that but their hopes of avoiding a second defeat of the campaign were all but ended three minutes from time when Gartland was sent off for a second bookable offence following a foul on Aidomo Emakhu.

Despite being under the cosh for the most part, Dundalk had the pick of the first-half chances with Daniel Kelly heading against the crossbar on four minutes before being denied by the legs of Alan Mannus.

Seán Hoare did force a good save from Shepperd from a corner but they struggled for clear-cut openings until Mandroiu hit the net for what was his first goal since the opening day win over UCD.

After Emakhu had passed up a good chance for a second when drilling across the face of goal on 73 minutes, substitute Steven Bradley had a last-gasp chance to rescue something for the visitors when Darragh Leahy’s long throw dropped to him in the box but he failed to get the purchase on his effort to deny his namesake in the Rovers dugout from celebrating a big three points.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Gannon (Lyons, 62), Watts (Towell, 78), O’Neill, Farrugia (Cotter, 61); Byrne (McCann, 85), Greene (Emakhu, 62), Mandroiu.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari, Gartland, Connolly, Leahy; Bone, Doyle (O’Kane, 79); Sloggett (Hoban, 72), Ward (McMillan, 72), Adams (Bradley, 62); Kelly (Martin, 79).

Referee: Ray Matthews (Westmeath).