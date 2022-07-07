Danny Mandriou seals move to Lincoln City from Shamrock Rovers

Danny Mandriou is now a League One player after he completed his move today to Lincoln City.

Having undergone a medical last week with the club, managed by former Ireland man Mark Kennedy, Mandroiu sealed his move today and will now report for pre-season training, Rovers receiving a fee in the region of €30,000 for the former Bohemians player.

“We can today confirm the transfer of Danny Mandroiu to @LincolnCity_FC. We would like to thank Danny for his contribution to Shamrock Rovers over the past 18 months and we wish him all the very best in his future career," Rovers said in a social media post.

A native of Ballymun, Mandroiu (23) joined Brighton from St Kevin’s Boys but returned to Dublin in 2019 to join Bohemians, moving to Rovers after two seasons with Bohs. His form with the Hoops earned him a call-up to the senior Ireland squad.

Mandroiu is the latest export from the League of Ireland to England this summer, following Darragh Burns (St Pat's to MK Dons) and Alex Murphy (Galway United to Newcastle United).