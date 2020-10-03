Danny Grant the hat-trick hero for Bohemians in derby win over Shelbourne

Danny Grant of Bohemians takes home the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Some Grant aid in a Dublin derby win for Bohemians made sure that the title race will run on for at least another while, with a triple dose of quick thinking and quick feet from hat-trick hero Danny Grant giving Bohs their second successive win.

Even though they matched Bohs at times, especially with a strong spell early in the second-half which included a missed penalty, on the back of this loss the Reds remain perilously close to the drop zone, just three points clear of the relegation playoff place, but the 3-1 win for Bohs, all three scored by Grant, leaves champions-elect Shamrock Rovers with just a bit more work to do.

Rovers' lead is now hauled back to eight points and with the Hoops' game next weekend due to be postponed because of international call-ups, a win for Bohs at home to bottom side Cork City on Friday could reduce the lead to five points.

Kris Twardek of Bohemians in action against Alex O'Hanlon of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kris Twardek of Bohemians in action against Alex O'Hanlon of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Few in the Bohs camp expect them to prevent a Rovers title success but after this win they need just two points from their last four league matches to secure European football for next year.

After a tense, tackle-filled opening spell, Bohs went in front on 29 minutes.

A slack pass from ex-Bohs man Gary Deegan landed at the feet of Andy Lyons, he spotted Andre Wright and the striker provided a killer pass, from the halfway line, for Grant to collect and slide a finish past Colin McCabe, a boost for Grant after his omission from the Ireland U-21 squad named the previous day.

Shels tested James Talbot for the first time three minutes from the break, good work by Mark Byrne proving the chance for Ciaran Kilduff but keeper Talbot came out on top in their one-on-one battle.

Shels started well in the second half, Mark Byrne firing wide on 48 minutes while Sean Quinn was unmarked meeting Georgie Poynton's corner on 61 minutes but his header was wide.

They should have drawn level on 67 minutes, a push in the box on Dan Byrne by Rob Cornwall leading to a penalty for Shels but Talbot saved Poynton's spot kick.

On 72 minutes Bohs doubled the lead, Grant on hand to profit from a slip in the box by Poynton as his shot beat McCabe, and Grant had his hat-trick on 80 minutes, pouncing on a rebound to finish after McCabe had saved a shot by Wright. Shels nicked a consolation goal three minutes from time, Poynton heading home from a Dayle Rooney cross.

Shelbourne: McCabe; Poynton, D Byrne, L Byrne, O'Hanlon; Deegan; Fernandes (Farrell 76), Quinn, M Byrne (R Brennan 70), Sheppard (Rooney 70); Kilduff (Dobbs 76).

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Casey, Breslin; Buckley (Lunney 86), Levingston (Tierney 67); Grant, Devoy (Ward 76), Twardek; Wright (Corcoran 86).

Referee: Rob Harvey

Online Editors