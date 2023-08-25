Daniel McDonnell: LOI fans spoilt for choice, transfer twists for young guns and Vera Pauw’s endgame

Cameron Dummigan of Derry City and Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers during the announcement at Virgin Media Television Studios of the games they will show live during the run-in. Photo: Sportsfile

It’s a welcome headache.

As the end of the season draws close in the League of Ireland, picking which game to attend on a Friday is generally a straightforward decision for a football correspondent.

In the modern era of the runaway winner, there tends to be a stand-out match involving the league leaders, which takes precedence.

This year, though, is a different story.

While the RTÉ cameras are bound for Tallaght tonight and the meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk, I’ve opted to take in the Dalymount Park clash of Bohemians and Derry City. From my perspective, this is a key game in the context of the run-in – I feel Derry have the best chance of launching a charge at Rovers, but this fixture presents a huge test.

Indeed, if Bohs win and Pat’s prevail away to UCD, then Derry will be lodged in fourth, albeit with their vital game in hand.

And it’s worth stressing that if a Bohs victory comes to pass, then the Gypsies will be travelling to Tallaght next Friday as live contenders.

Within the Derry set-up, there’s a view tonight is a key fixture. Cameron Dummigan said on Wednesday that eight wins from the remaining ten matches are needed.

In saying that, Rovers are in control of their destiny and it’ll be interesting to see if they can produce a performance to match the confidence contained in Stephen Bradley’s words yesterday.

At another time, you might even be pointing the car towards Drogheda for their clash with Cork City, given the implications at the bottom and the Kevin Doherty angle after the Leesiders' recent pursuit.

Next Friday is even better with Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk v Derry City.

That’s why our main preview piece in the newspaper and on the site today is this article laying out the state of play for each team as the season enters its final quarter.

In a year when attendances have jumped and remained at a high level, the run-in should ensure the momentum is retained to the finish line.

For those who prefer to watch or listen, the video preview of this evening’s games with myself and Seán can be watched here.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Transfers are a funny business.

On Monday, Adam Murphy informed St Patrick’s Athletic that he was pursuing a move to Bristol City that was on the table and he travelled to England on Tuesday. On Wednesday, his captain Joe Redmond spoke at a Virgin Media event in Ballymount about the impact of losing Murphy.

But there are three words that every journalist should include in a transfer story suggesting a deal is close – they are ‘barring a hitch’ – and it’s now entirely possible that Murphy will be staying in Inchicore for the time being with all sides considering their options. There’s no guarantee he’ll be Bristol-bound in the New Year either.

Justin Ferizaj’s move from Shamrock Rovers to Frosinone has gone through, but questions still hang over his inactivity in Tallaght this year. Bradley has lavished praise on previous departures, but there wasn’t a quote from the manager in the Rovers missive on his exit – you don’t need to be a genius in reading between the lines to conclude that relationships have cooled. Rovers accepted a small fee to have some protection around add-ons and sell-ons as they feared losing Ferizaj cheaply to another LOI club at the end of the season due to existing compensation rules.

Ferizaj was linked with Blackburn earlier this year, but that went nowhere. Brighton’s ex-Bray Wanderers playmaker Andrew Moran is headed that direction on loan and he’s one to watch.

I used Evan Ferguson’s PFA Young Player nomination as the kicker for a Sunday Independent piece that looked at the respective journeys of the players in the next grade down, and my conclusion was that it’s going to be hard for a homegrown Irish player to make a similar Premier League breakthrough at 18.

In saying that, Manchester City are seriously trailing the prodigiously talented Mason Melia and the City Football Group are known to be looking at other young Irish talent to place them at a European member of their multi-club network, with one deal believed to be imminent. This wouldn’t exactly be a welcome development for Irish clubs unless they protect themselves for the longer term clause-wise.

Séamus Coleman was up for Spar promotional duties on Wednesday and opened up on the thoughts that ran through his head when his knee went in Leicester in May. Fortunately, he avoided the worst-case scenario and is now on the comeback trail, but Stephen Kenny will have to do without him in September’s double-header with France and Holland. Coleman has always supported under-pressure Ireland managers and suggested the players should be coming under the same scrutiny as the boss.

Coleman’s good friend James McCarthy has been out of sight and mind and Brendan Rodgers confirming that the Glaswegian has no future at Celtic is a sad story. I wrote this piece about how wear and tear can affect players who are asked to go to the well regularly in their formative stages. McCarthy played a lot of football in his late teens and early 20s and injuries have blunted his main attributes.

ÁINE BOWS OUT

This time, Áine O’Gorman’s retirement from international football will be final. Seán detailed the news yesterday.

There was strong chat in football circles yesterday that it would be the warm-up news for confirmation on Vera Pauw’s future, but we’re still playing the waiting game.

However, you will struggle to find anyone who believes the World Cup review process will end with Pauw being offered a new deal.

Director of Football Marc Canham has led the consultation that has involved individual discussions with every player. Canham and CEO Jonathan Hill are due to present their thoughts to the board on Tuesday.

READER’S CORNER

Two separate readers – Paul and Matt – got in touch with a similar question surrounding Aaron Connolly and what he needs to do to get back in the Ireland squad.

It was heartening to see the Galwegian score a brace against Blackburn last weekend, although Liam Rosenior’s affectionate post-match comments about Connolly’s character possibly shone a light on why he isn’t for everyone.

Stephen Kenny was loyal to Connolly until September 2021, when he was clearly below par and spoke last year about how he felt the trickster had lost some of the dribbling ability that made him stand out at U-21 level.

No doors are closed, though. In fact, Hull are expecting Kenny as a guest for their league meeting with Bristol City tonight.

