Daniel McDonnell: Daryl Horgan ready for Dundalk rebirth after ‘unbelievable’ UK adventure

Father of five has returned to his old club with a body of life experience and ambition to challenge for titles

Daryl Horgan insists he returned to Dundalk for footballing reasons, not because it was convenient for him. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Daryl Horgan smiles when he is asked to reflect on his feelings in the winter of 2016.

It was a giddy time in the Galwegian’s life, a first call-up to the Ireland squad confirmed, while he was playing Europa League football with Dundalk in Russia. This was followed by a move to Preston, where he was pitched in for his English football debut in an FA Cup tie with Arsenal.

What did the then 24-year-old Horgan think the future would look like then?

“Lamborghinis and Premier League medals,” jokes Horgan, the tone of the response making it clear that it wasn’t his mindset. “That was an exciting time, a whirlwind, from jet-setting around Europe to getting called into Ireland squads to playing in FAI Cup finals. You didn’t have time to think about everything else.”

Just over six-and-a-half years later, Horgan is adjusting to life as a Dundalk player again, returning with a significant body of experience under his belt, both on and off the park. He moved to England with his girlfriend Donna and their son Jack, and they return as a married couple with five children under the age of eight, the premature arrival of twins earlier this year keeping the hands full.

Workwise, he’s also a lot wiser to the ways of the world and proud of how it went for him overseas in a ‘ruthless’ industry.

“ If you were to say to me when I was 24 going over that I was going to play about 80 games in the Championship, and play in the SPL, play in a League One play-off final (for Wycombe in front of 73,000 at Wembley), play 17 times for Ireland and score, I’d have taken your hand off.

“It was mostly brilliant, I suppose it’s the end that was a bit c**p, the last six months was a tough time. I played for some massive clubs and had some massive occasions. I played for Ireland, sure that’s the pinnacle of it all.

“Highlights? My Ireland debut, my first start for Ireland, my first competitive start for Ireland. Scoring for Ireland. The run-in to that League One play-off. The times up in Scotland, scoring (for Hibs in an Edinburgh derby) in Tynecastle. Unbelievable moments.”

The difficulty of the last six months was a loan move from Wycombe, where he had dropped out of favour, to a Stevenage side steamrolling through League Two.

Manager Steve Evans was reluctant to rotate a winning team. Horgan had plenty of other things on his mind with the twin boys requiring four to five weeks in the neonatal unit, including one brief stint in ICU. He doesn’t want to dwell on it now because they ended up happy and healthy, but it was a tricky period for the breadwinner in a busy household.

Donna hails from Dundalk and the assumption is to conclude they came home because it would make childcare easier. But he is clear that the decision reached to return to Dundalk was driven by football factors – not because it was the most convenient.

​“She said, ‘Look, you do what you need to do’ and we’ll follow you’,” he says. “There were opportunities that could have involved moving, but it was the football side I made the decision on. To be honest, (while) it was more difficult with the kids and everything, Donna said, ‘Whatever we need to do, we’ll go and do that’, so that was brilliant,” continued Horgan, who confirmed there were offers from clubs in Scotland and League Two.

“They were concrete,” he affirms. “There were a couple of other maybes. The maybes I gave a timeline and when there was no set answer I said, ‘Fine, that’s the end of that.’ I had a good long hard think about everything, and I’m glad I made the right decision.”

He was welcomed back as a local hero, although his shunning of social media means he was insulated from some of the hype. Dundalk is a different club in some ways. In others, it remains extremely familiar. Stephen O’Donnell, his former skipper, is now the boss.

“I’m walking back into (a dressing room) with Pat Hoban, Robbie Benson, John Mountney, Andy Boyle, all the lads I’ve played with and know really, really well. That helps me straight away to settle in. I know what those boys are about, and I know they’ve all been successful before. Hopefully, we’ll all be successful again.”

He asserts that he retains big ambitions in his football career after signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the Oriel Park club. Europe came too soon for him this year because of registration deadlines, but there’s a congested race to make it back there, while the FAI Cup is another aim – they play Bray on Friday.

In the background, there’s househunting in progress, the reality of juggling between two homes confirming this wasn’t a long-term plan coming together; it all happened quickly in the end. He is adamant it won’t affect his football focus.

“Your work life and your home life can be very, very different things,” he stresses. “I’ve five kids now. I can’t lose a game on Friday night and wake up Saturday and be in the worst of form. Or win a game and go, ‘Jesus, that’s great’ and be high as a kite. That side of things is gone. But the ambitions of what I want, and what we want at Dundalk, are quite aligned to be successful.”