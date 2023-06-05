Daniel Krezic’s late winner clinches valuable victory for Cork City against Bohemians

Cork City 2 Bohemians 1

Barry Coffey of Cork City celebrates his side's second goal scored by Daniel Krezic during theLOI Premier Division win over Bohemians at Turner's Cross in Cork

The last-gasp Turner’s Cross drama took down another Premier Division title-chaser as Bohemians fell to Daniel Krezic’s 88th-minute winner.

After overwhelming eight-man Shamrock Rovers in the 85th minute, Cork City left it even later at home to take their winning streak to four games on the spin.

Bohs looked to have spoiled the party with Adam McDonnell’s 87th-minute equaliser but their flares were still alight as City stole their thunder.

Aaron Bolger raced away down the right and sent a brilliant ball across the box which was blasted to the roof of the net by substitute Krezic.

From prime relegation play-off candidates, by full-time City found themselves out of the ninth-place hot seat for the first time since March. The 3,891 fans at the Cross were on their feet in unison long before that final whistle.

A 5-0 loss to Bohs was the final act of Colin Healy’s tenure five weeks ago but this time, it provided the pinnacle of a remarkable sequence of wins for the still-managerless City.

A game of fine passing football with limited end product sparked to life in the 73rd minute thanks to Matt Healy. He took John O’Donovan’s pull back and volleyed it with venom past James Talbot in the Bohs goal.

Ruairí Keating and Barry Coffey came close to doubling City’s lead, with the latter shooting just wide of the far post, but Bohs weren’t for waving the white flag.

They gave fair warning when a deep cross from Declan McDaid was met by the ever-dangerous Kris Twardek and he leathered the ball onto the crossbar.

That was only the start of it.

O’Donovan had come closest in the first half, his stinging shot forcing Talbot into a save.

Into the second period and City looked to be closing in on a fourth clean sheet in a row after McDaid whizzed a sighter from 30 yards just wide.

Even when that record fell, with O’Donnell’s 87th minute strike, it would still be City’s day when Krezic sent the home fans into delirium a minute later.

Cork City: J Corcoran; J Honohan, C Coleman, A Gilchrist (G Walker h-t); K Čustović, A Bolger, M Healy, J O’Donovan (D Krezic 79); J O’Brien-Whitmarsh (B Coffey 61); R Keating, T Owolabi.

Bohemians: J Talbot; J Benn (G Horton 67), K Nowak, K Radkowski, J Flores; K Buckley, A McDonnell; A Coote, J Clarke (J O’Sullivan 74), K Twardek; J Akintunde (D McDaid 67).

Referee: R Harvey.