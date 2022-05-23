Daniel Kelly’s strike enough to see off Harps and seal Dundalk win

Daniel Kelly scored the only goal of the game as Dundalk defeated Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Kelly struck eight minutes into the second half to give Stephen O’Donnell’s Lilywhites the win .

Lewis Macari’s deep cross was kept in play by Keith Ward on the byline. The ball fell to Kelly and, while the goal wasn’t the tidiest he’ll ever score - ricocheting off Regan Donelon, who attempted to block - it was enough to give Dundalk the maximum dividends.

Harps had a big chance to take a share of the spoils in added time, but American striker Eric McWoods had too much elevation on his shot.

Harps went close just before the break, but Yoyo Mahdy’s effort flew just wide after he was picked out by Jesse Devers.

Earlier in the night, Mahdy was unable to connect after Ryan Connolly and Eric McWoods combined.

Kelly could have opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, but lifted over after Pat Hoban’s shot broke into his path.

Harps have won just twice this season and Ollie Horgan recalls Devers, McWoods, Mahdy and Mark Timlin to freshen up his starting XI, but the absence of Barry McNamee through injury was a further blow for the Donegal side.

Twenty minutes from time, Ryan Connolly drew a superb save from Nathan Shepperd, the midfielder’s drive from long range forcing the Dundalk net minder to go for the top drawer.

Harps had claims for a penalty when Filip Mihaljević went down after a challenge from the returned Andy Boyle, but referee Rob Hennessy waved away the home appeals.

Finn Harps - McGinley; Donelon, Boyle, Slevin, Tourish; Devers (Rudden 65), Connolly, Rainey, Timlin (Mihaljević 60); Mahdy, McWoods.

Dundalk - Shepperd, Macari, Leahy, Bone, Boyle, Ward, Sloggett, Doyle (Benson 64); Martin (Bradley 73), Kelly (McMillan 77), Hoban (Adams 78).

Ref - R Hennessy.