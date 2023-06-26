Daniel Kelly’s late leveller denies Pat’s and earns point for 10-man Dundalk

Dundalk 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Daniel Kelly of Dundalk, second from left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's equaliser against St Patrick's Athletic. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

After going behind yet again, Dundalk’s never-say-die attitude continued as they came from behind for the fourth game running to earn a dramatic point and deny St Patrick’s Athletic an eighth win in 10 games.

The Saints were minutes away from yet another win after Conor Carty’s first-half strike put them ahead, before Dundalk were reduced to 10 after Rayhaan Tulloch picked up second-half two bookings in as many minutes.

But Jon Daly’s side were made to pay for several missed chances as Noah Lewis’ calamitous error at the back allowed Daniel Kelly to pounce and level five minutes from time to earn a big point for Stephen O’Donnell against his former employers.

In an opening half hour devoid of clear-cut chances, the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock was Dundalk’s Connor Malley, who found a pocket of space before his effort was well blocked by Lewis.

But the Saints were ruthless when their first real opportunity arrived on 33 minutes. Jake Mulraney, fresh from his stunning winning free-kick last Friday, shrugged off Robbie McCourt and played a beautiful ball in behind to Adam Murphy. ​

The midfielder could have opted for a shot, but showed superb awareness to square across to Carty who slotted his fourth goal of 2023, as O’Donnell watched his team fall behind for the 16th time in 23 games so far this term.

​In a largely forgettable half for the home support, Dundalk almost levelled on the stroke of half-time, but Malley saw his fine header denied by an excellent save from Dean Lyness.

Pat’s switched to a back-three for the restart, with Mulraney operating at right wing-back as Antony Breslin was deployed to the left after Harry Brockbank withdrew with injury.

Dundalk’s Pat Hoban saw his header sail high over Lyness’ crossbar, before two minutes of madness swung the clash in the favour of the visitors.

West Brom loanee Tulloch picked up a yellow for a trip on Sam Curtis on 53 minutes, and less than 120 seconds later, inexplicably dragged Mark Doyle down in front of both benches as the referee booked the 22-year-old again. ​

O’Donnell made a double change on the hour mark but the Saints should have doubled their lead moments later as Nathan Shepperd denied Carty a brace with a fine save from close range. ​

But it was the hosts who went home happier, as Lewis’s disastrous late lapse of concentration under a high ball allowed Kelly to poke home his third of the season to earn a huge point for O’Donnell’s men, who are now three points off third.

DUNDALK – Shepperd; Davies, Boyle, Annesley (Muller 59), McCourt (Leahy 68); Sloggett, Malley, Doyle (Elliott 46, Martin 89); O’Kane (Kelly 59), Hoban, Tulloch.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC – Lyness; Brockbank (McGrath 45), Lewis, Curtis, Breslin; Mulraney (Lonergan 73), Murphy (Timmermans 85), Lennon, M Doyle (McClelland 73); Forrester; Carty (E Doyle 85).

REF – D MacGraith