Daniel Kelly strike hands Lilies sixth home win in a row

Daniel Kelly of Dundalk celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against St Patrick's Athletic. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Daniel Kelly’s fifth goal of the campaign put six points between Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic – and may have ignited talk of an unexpected title challenge at for second-placed Dundalk.

It was the Louth side’s sixth straight victory on home soil as they are now unbeaten in seven games and nine without defeat at home. Derry City’s concerted stumble has amounted to a fall and Stephen O’Donnell’s team now sit in second.

Tim Clancy’s side did not do enough to warrant a point or more – bar a late assault on the home goal with substitute Darragh Burns at the fore. Nathan Shepperd was forced to make two superb saves from Mark Doyle and Burns himself in the dying moments of the game.

Kelly’s goal was a result of an embarrassing error at in the visitor’s rearguard. With teenager Sam Curtis poised to clear with Kelly set to shoot from a bouncing ball, Ian Bermingham headed the ball into danger. The winger capitalised and rounded Joseph Anang before scoring.

DUNDALK – Shepperd; Macari, Connolly, Boyle, Leahy (Bone, 89); Sloggett, Benson (McMillan, 80); Bradley (Ward, 59), Adams (Doyle, 59) Kelly; Hoban (Martin, 79).

ST PATRICK’S ATH – Anang; Grivosti, Redmond, Bermingham (King, 57); Curtis, McClelland (M Doyle, 58), O’Reilly, Breslin; Forrester; Owolabi (Burns, 58), E Doyle.

REF – R Matthews