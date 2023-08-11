Daniel Kelly heads home as Dundalk see off Sligo

Dundalk 1 Sligo Rovers 0

Having lost Max Mata last week and Luke McNicholas on Friday, the latter to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhinney’s League Two side Wrexham, Sligo Rovers lost once more at Oriel Park.

Sligo have quite the conveyor belt of young goalkeeping talent at the Showgrounds. After Ed McGinty joined Oxford United last year, another prospect has left for the English Football League. The club confirmed on Friday afternoon that McNicholas had left for Wrexham, initially on loan.

With veteran Richard Brush suspended, John Russell turned to 18-year-old Conor Walsh to start against Dundalk. Like McGinty and McNicholas before him, he is an Ireland underage international, and he is highly thought within the club and beyond.

League of Ireland Premier Division review

Walsh may be set for an extended run in the team as Sligo battle to keep their head above the perilous waters of the relegation play-off spot. The youngster could do little to prevent Sligo falling to another defeat against Dundalk however.

Daniel Kelly rose, unmarked, to head in Archie Davies’ cross to the back post just 10 minutes into the game and that proved the decisive goal. The former Brighton full back was outstanding again and while the jury may be out on some of Dundalk’s imports this season, there is no disputing his impact.

Pedro Martelo wasted a glorious first half opportunity to get Sligo on the scoresheet and just when it looked like the hosts would comfortably see out the game to earn a vital three points in the race for Europe, Kailin Barlow’s volley forced Nathan Shepperd to save.

DUNDALK - Shepperd; Davies, Brownlie, Annesley, Muller (Leahy, 70); Sloggett (Lewis, 83), Malley; Kelly, Horgan (Yli-Kokko, 67), O’Kane; Hoban (Martin, 83).

SLIGO ROVERS – Walsh; Liivak, Mahon, Pijnaker, Morahan; Cawley (O’Sullivan, 59), Bolger (Hutchinson, 74), Browning (Barlow, 74); Brannefalk (Hartmann, 59), Radosavljevic; Martelo.

REF – A Reale