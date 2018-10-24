Danes hit back to dash Bohemian's Youth Champions League dream

A second-half comeback by FC Midtjylland ended the brief Youth Champions League experience for Bohemians at Dalymount Park tonight.

A second-half comeback by FC Midtjylland ended the brief Youth Champions League experience for Bohemians at Dalymount Park tonight.

Craig Sexton’s side were on their way at half-time to becoming the first Irish team to hurdle a round in the competition when Ali Reghba’s penalty put them ahead on away goals.

However, Casper Tengstedt’s penalty and an unfortunate own-goal by Mitchell Byrne killed the dream of the Gypsies before a creditable turn-out of 1,563.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Herning, Bohs knew a 1-0 win would secure their passage to the second round and they began with purpose.

Reghba, the first-team striker arousing the interest of Leicester City and Middlesbrough, used his pace to stretch the visitors who were living dangerously in the opening half hour. Byrne should have made them pay when he wriggled free at the back post to meet Steven Nolan’s cross eight yards out only to scuff his volley.

It was all Bohs in the latter stages of the half, with Rafn Elias Olafsson in the Danes’ goal being forced to paw away Ryan Graydon’s low drive.

Seamus Curley also headed wide from another of Nolan’s vicious deliveries before the pressure led to the award of a penalty.

Full-back Andy Lyons was bundled over and Reghba rifled the spot-kick beyond Olafsson despite the giant stopper guessing the right way.

It proved to be a night of penalties at the Shopping Centre end as eight minutes after the interval Swiss referee Lionel Tschudi adjudged Bohs goalkeeper Seán Bohan to have tripped Tengstedt. Once again, the goalkeeper went the right way yet couldn’t keep out the attempt.

With Bohs needing another to force extra-time, the superior fitness of the full-timers began to tell. Byrne was helpless to prevent turning Tengstedt’s low cross in from close range.

BOHEMIANS – S Bohan; A Lyons, M Byrne, S Curley, P Adigun; P Omochere (T Consadine 84), D Thornton, A Kelly, R Graydon (R Tierney 70); S Nolan; A Reghba.

FC MIDTJYLLAND – RE Olafsson; OS Odeh, O Olsen, SJ Larsen, PT Anker; ED Dawa (AJ Abubakar 52), A Martis, HM Madsen; TG Isaken, C Tengstedt (DJ Bagger 85), LN Dyhr (GL Glessing 85).

Ref – L Tschudi (SUI)

Online Editors