Dane Massey silences Harps with 96th minute knockout blow

Although Finn Harps and Drogheda United have been boxing above their weight in the Premier Division all season, it was the visitors who left a chilly Ballybofey delighted to have finally landed the knockout blow.

Five minutes into injury time, Dane Massey struck a dramatic winner from a free-kick that clipped in off the underside of the crossbar to give the visitors a deserved win. It was the last kick of the game.

For the second week on the bounce, the difference between a draw and three points making their way to Louth looked like it was going to be the impressive form of Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley, with another string of fine saves denying Drogheda this week just as they did Dundalk last.

When a Conor Kane free from deep fell to Mark Doyle off the shoulder of Ethan Boyle two minutes before the break, the only imaginable outcome was the River End net bulging. McGinley, though, brilliantly turned the ball away to keep it scoreless at the break.

Having edged the first half, Drogheda had the scent of victory in their nostrils and only for McGinley making two further top-class saves, they would have edged ahead.

Firstly, Murray gave him the eyes and the impression of centering a free-kick only to swing it at goal and McGinley scrambled it away.

Then, in the 49th minute, the former Donegal Gaelic fooball netminder was at full stretch to tip over Doyle’s header.

Harps, whose manager Ollie Horgan was absent from the dug-out for the second game of his three-match ban, after last month’s sending off against Shamrock Rovers, created little.

In the last minute, Luke Heeney saw red for a challenge on Babatunde Owolabi, who was leading a Harps breakaway.

Dave Webster was also dismissed in injury time after receiving a second yellow for a foul on Chris Lyons.

Then Massey landed his killer blow.

Finn Harps – McGinley; Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki, Webster; Coyle (Dunleavy 68), Seymore; O’Sullivan (Barry 68), B McNamee, Doherty (Russell half-time); Foley (Owolabi 76).

Drogheda United – Odumosu; Brown, Phillips, O’Reilly, Massey; Heeney, Markey, Murray (Clarke 78), Doyle, Kane; Lyons.

Refreee – Derek Tomney