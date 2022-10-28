Damien Duff’s Shelbourne prepare for FAI Cup final by hitting Drogheda for six

Sean Boyd of Shelbourne celebrates with team-mate Shane Farrell after scoring his side's fourth goal at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Seán Boyd scored a brace of penalties as Shelbourne ended their drought of 11 league games without a win in style at Tolka Park.

Their biggest victory of the season in their final home match of the campaign was just the tonic for Damien Duff’s FAI Cup finalists.

Shelbourne were in front on eight minutes. Shane Farrell’s corner was nodded down by Stephan Negru to Jack Moylan to sweep the ball home.

Brimming with confidence, Reds doubled their lead seven minutes later as the skilful Moylan slipped John Ross Wilson in down the inside right channel for the wingback to drill a drive past Colin McCabe. A reeling Drogheda found themselves 3-0 down within a further seven minutes when Boyd, sent McCabe the wrong way to score a spot-kick.

The striker increased Shels lead as they were awarded another penalty when Dylan Grimes bundled Matty Smith to the ground. Smith added a fifth goal on 63 minutes.

Substitute Aodh Dervin completed the rout on 88 minutes, scoring with a deflected shot from the edge of the area for his first goal for the club.

Shelbourne: Clarke; Negru, Byrne (Ledwidge, h-t), Griffin; Lunney (Dervin, 68), Molloy; Wilson (McManus, 62), Smith, Farrell (Coyle, 62); Moylan, Boyd (Carr, 68).

Drogheda United: McCabe; Nugent, Quinn, Cowan, Massey; Brennan (Arong, 69), Topcu; Grimes, Markey (Stanic-Floody, 58), Rooney (Molloy, h-t); Lyons (Williams, 28).

Ref: Mark Moynihan (Cork).