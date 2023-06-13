Damien Duff thanks new owner Acun Ilicali as goalkeeper Conor Kearns signs deal to keep him at Shelbourne

Shelbourne goalkeeper Conor Kearns has penned a new deal keeping him at the Drumcondra club until at least the end of 2024, with manager Damien Duff describing him as the best goalkeeper in the League of Ireland.

Kearns arrived at Tolka Park last November from Galway United and has impressed, keeping nine clean sheets in 20 league games, with 14 goals conceded, the fewest number in the Premier Division.

The 25-year-old has prevented 2.3 goals in the league so far this term, three times more than any other goalkeeper, and Kearns says he has loved every minute since arriving at the club.

“I couldn’t be happier to extend my time at Shelbourne Football Club. It’s a really exciting place to be at the moment, on and off the pitch, and I’ve loved every minute since stepping through the door here at Tolka Park,” said Kearns.

"There’s huge ambitions here from the manager and the staff, the players, and everyone behind the scenes. I really want to be a part of that. Things are moving in the right direction at Shels and I hope I can play a role in helping the club continue that forward progression.”

“We are all delighted that Conor has extended his stay with the club. He has been an incredible signing and has quickly shown he is the best goalkeeper in the League Of Ireland,” added Shels manager Damien Duff.

“What is even more exciting is that he is a top pro who has an elite mentality and will no doubt improve a lot more with the help of Paul Skinner and with the environment he is working in. I would like to thank the owner, Acun Ilicali, and Tan Kesler for completing the deal so quickly.”

Ilicali became the majority shareholder of the club last week and the Turkish owner has obviously wasted little time in becoming involved with important matters to do with Shelbourne as this new deal demonstrates.

Shelbourne currently sit in sixth place, five points St Patrick’s Athletic in third, who they face next when the league resumes on June 23.