Damien Duff says exciting times are ahead after Shels takeover and reveals one ‘big player’ is set for new deal

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff says the takeover by Hull City owner Acun Ilicali makes the club a more exciting place to be.

Following yesterday’s announcement that Ilicali had become the majority shareholder of Shelbourne, Duff confirmed he had met with the Turkish businessman, as well as Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler, who he says have high ambitions for the Drumcondra club.

The Reds boss also revealed the pair have already made an impact by helping secure a new deal for a current ‘big player’, which will be announced shortly, adding that he hopes to strengthen his squad by making some new signings in the summer transfer window.

Ilicali had held talks with Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic in recent months over a potential takeover, before Shelbourne confirmed the 54-year-old, owner of Turkish media company Acunmedya, had completed a takeover and become their new chairman.

In a statement yesterday, Ilicali said ‘our vision for Shelbourne FC is to become the leader of the League of Ireland and demonstrate consistent success in European competitions’, and Duff shared his thoughts on the takeover.

“I absolutely believe that Shelbourne and Tolka Park has been a really exciting place to be for the past 18 months. This takeover just makes it more exciting,” said Duff, following his side’s 1-1 draw at home to Sligo Rovers last night.

“I met him (Ilicali) a while back and Tan as well. They’re great guys with high ambitions for the club. I glanced over the media stuff on Friday, but with Sligo here, I had no real interest in it.

“I know Europe will be mentioned but I’ve been talking about Europe. Nobody can put more pressure on me than I do myself already. For me, it’s the biggest job in the world and nothing has changed.

“They have been amazing, they have been great guys to speak to. Already, I went to them, an existing player here, a big player for us, need to get him tied down and it’s done. It will be announced on Monday. It’s a great signing, a great signal for times ahead.”

Last February, Dundalk supporters expressed concern when Hull City manager Liam Rosenior said that his club would effectively dictate the Lilywhite’s style of football, but Duff has no concerns and says the ’brilliant’ environment created for his squad will remain that way.

“Absolutely nothing has changed for me,” added Duff, whose side enter the mid-season break in sixth, five points off St Patrick’s Athletic in third.

“I put unmerciful pressure on myself. I’ll continue to coach, manage. All I can be is optimistic, excited as anyone else. I’ll continue to coach, set up the team, the way we train, the way we play. I think we’ve created a brilliant environment for the players and it’s going to stay that way.”

In terms of new signings, Duff hopes to bring in some new recruits who can make the same impact as Matty Smith did upon signing from Derry City last July, before the Scot made his move to Tolka permanent last January.

“I always call them a Matty Smith signing, Matty lifted the whole club last year. I’m looking to get Matty Smiths in the building, plural,” said Duff, after the 26-year-old netted his fourth goal of the season on Friday before being forced off with injury.

“We’ve had chats in the background. They've been great, the guys. They are highly ambitious, motivated men so they’ve come to the right place because I am as well. Joey (O’Brien - assistant) is, the staff, the board, the squad, there’s a good connection between everyone.

“I love the boys, I told them before the game. We’ll continue to fight and improve. All I’ll say is that it’s an exciting place to be, Shelbourne, and after Friday’s news, I’d say markedly more exciting."

On Friday’s draw with Sligo Rovers, Duff thought his side could have performed better in the final third and wishes they were facing St Pat’s next Friday, rather than entering a mid-season break.

“Two points dropped for sure,” he added, as Niall Morohan’s spectacular first-half leveller denied Shels back-to-back wins.

“We kept the ball really well, got up the pitch and dominated the (second) half. That's something I've aimed at the lads, that they haven't done well enough this year. So all that was really pleasing.

"Then the final third, the last 18 yards, I thought we were scruffy and not clean in anything we did.

“Frustrating. It frustrates the fans, but as I said, it's a massive plus that we dominated the game.

“The break is a strange one. Why is there a break? I don't know, I'm waiting for somebody to tell me. The whole of the league will be in Dublin Airport on Saturday on their jollies. I want to go in training and play St Pat’s this Friday, not in a fortnight's time. So I’m still waiting to figure out why there is a break.”

“We’ll give them time off but listen, I’m being firm with the lads. I hate poor mentality. If they come back any way out of shape, when they are eventually back in, I’m coming for them. Monetary, whatever way I can. If they are late or miss a flight coming back, they will be getting it. I don’t want a break. I’ll be looking to punish them any way I can.”