Damien Duff poised to sign Arsenal youngster Jordan McEneff

Damien Duff is poised to strengthen his Shelbourne squad with the loan signing of Arsenal's Jordan McEneff.

The Derry born midfielder is the younger brother of Aaron McEneff, a League of Ireland winner with Shamrock Rovers who joined Hearts last January.

Injury has prevented Jordan (21) from building on the immense potential he showed in his younger days that made him one of the most talked about players on the island.

He switched allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic at U-17 level and signed a professional contract with Arsenal in 2018 after initially moving across as a scholar.

However, successive problems have held him back with a stress fracture in his back and a broken foot kicking off a run of bad luck during his stint with the Gunners and his appearance in an U-23 game against Derby on January 21 was his first outing in 448 days.

With his contract up in the summer, McEneff is looking for senior experience to kickstart his career and Shels are in the process of finalising a deal for the skilful central midfielder that will see him relocate to Tolka Park for the first half of the campaign.

Duff's side kick off their Premier Division return against St Patrick's Athletic on Friday February 18.