Damien Duff pleased with Shels display despite falling to defeat against Sligo

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff says he was pleased with his side’s display, as their 2-0 home loss to Sligo Rovers on Friday extended their winless league run to five games.

Strikes by Frank Liivak and Aidan Keena either side of the break secured three points for the Bit O’Red, after Shelbourne missed several chances in front of goal before the breakthrough.

Shels remain in seventh and face an FAI quarter-final date with neighbours Bohemians next. Duff bemoaned the manner in which his side conceded the two goals, but praised elements of his young side's performance.

“You could argue they have come up and done a job on us, but I thought we were really good,” said the Shelbourne boss.

“It was the best we’ve played at home in the opening 45 minutes, we gave away a ridiculous goal. In the second half we were slow out of the blocks, they came out more aggressive. It was a difficult night, but we’ll park it and go again.

“Aidan Keena will probably get top goal scorer and probably on a big contract. He’s got that cutting edge. You could argue that was the difference, but you’re never going to win games at this level with giving away goals like that.

“It was a killer (Keena’s goal). We’re a young team, and you could feel that it killed them, it deflated them. At 2-0 you can still get back into it, we huffed and puffed but didn’t. We have to dust ourselves down and go again. There's an awful lot of positives to take out of it.”