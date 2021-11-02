Damien Duff is on course to become the new manager of Shelbourne with an announcement expected within the next 24 hours.

The club's Under-17 boss was always the key figure in the process to replace Ian Morris and last Monday Independent.ie reported that the Tolka Park were waiting on an answer from Duff before looking anywhere else.

He initially turned down the job but was asked to reconsider and talks across the weekend have led to Duff accepting the chance to enter senior management although the final details of a deal need to be ironed out before it's officially confirmed.

Before saying yes, the former Ireland international had already started to identify a backroom team with Shamrock Rovers veteran Joey O'Brien lined up as a potential number two.

Duff was previously cool on the idea of managing at League of Ireland level and needed guarantees that Shels would give him the authority and backing to make a success of the role.

He is also conscious of the importance of a first job for a manager in the context of any longer term ambitions.

Chairman Andrew Doyle wants to bring the club back to the top of the tree and last year's recruitment of Alan Caffrey from St Kevin's Boys as Sporting and Technical Director was a significant step.

Duff's appointment would represent a fascinating departure and should be attractive for prospective signings as Shels look to strengthen for their return to the top flight.

Securing O'Brien as part of the ticket would represent a coup.

O'Brien played for Ireland alongside Duff and followed the same path by coming home to Shamrock Rovers.

He has been coaching at underage level with the Hoops and has earmarked as management material by Stephen Bradley.

But O'Brien remains an asset on the pitch with the 35-year-old starting last Friday's win over Finn Harps that secured back to back titles.