Damien Duff linked with coaching role at Shelbourne

Damien Duff could be set for a new coaching role at Shelbourne FC. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Damien Duff could be set for a return to the League of Ireland circuit as Shelbourne try entice him onto their Academy staff.

It is understood that Duff – who quit Celtic last week to take up a position on Stephen Kenny’s Ireland senior backroom staff – has been offered the post as Shels' U-17 manager.

The Ireland centurion previously coached Shamrock Rovers’ U15 squad for two seasons before joining Celtic in January 2019 as assistant coach of their reserves.

He was soon promoted to the first-team staff when Neil Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers.

“It was absolutely a family decision,” Dubliner Duff said last week about his decision.

“There is no job in the world that would have taken me away from the role I was in.

“I’d love to be a brilliant coach one day, but I think it’s more important at the minute that I’m just a brilliant dad, I guess.”

Duff would have to job-share the two posts but it is expected Alan Reynolds, this week appointed onto Dundalk's staff, will operate in a similar capacity with Jim Crawford's U-21s

Online Editors