Damien Duff: ‘It’s why we all like the emotion of football, the beautiful game. It’s a great win’

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff hailed match-winner Paddy Barrett and new signing Euclides Cabral after the pair's late goals saw the Reds defeat 10-man St Patrick’s Athletic and secure a big three points in the race for Europe.

Having only arrived at Tolka Park on Wednesday, Cabral’s 80th minute goal with his first touch of the game cancelled out Joe Redmond’s early opener.

And Barrett made himself the hero as his 90th minute header helped Shels secure a massive victory, one which took them to just four points off third and kept their hopes of a first European appearance since 2006 alive with seven games remaining.

“We'll take it one step at a time,” said Duff after the Dublin derby win, as his side extended their unbeaten run to eight.

“I was going to say it (Europe) is a dream, but sometimes you can just dream and nothing happens. But it's a vision that we're all working towards. That's the plan. It's why I got involved. It's not to just drift through life, mid-table or relegation. It's to go to the top table.

“It would be great. Punching above our weight? Absolutely. No right to be talking about it, but we have since day one and we will hopefully continue to hang around.

“We know things need to go our way, the right people winning the cup etc, but it's been a really positive season so far. This is the business end and let's see where we go.”

After Cabral’s debut goal for Shels, Duff praised the impact the 24-year-old Portugal native made in the derby just 48 hours after signing.

“It’s what dreams are made of, isn’t it?,” said Duff of the former Sporting Lisbon academy player.

“Hats off to him, he looked fit. He hasn't played in eight months. He has played at a high level, Europa League, Conference League, in Switzerland and Cyprus. What a start. That's what we were looking from him. A different dynamic to the squad. You can say he did it.”

Duff also hailed centre-half Barrett, whose first goal of the season against his former club saw Shels defeat the Saints for the first time this season.

“He is a man mountain,” said Duff of the 30-year-old.

“His personality on and off the pitch, massive. What a great signing. For me the only downside is that he hasn’t been fit enough this year. But it doesn't mean I don't love him any less. A top, top player. What a header.

“I think people underestimate him, they look at him, the size of him. They probably think he’s overweight but he’s not. It’s just muscle, ripped. He’s been amazing for me, the club and the dressing room.”

Duff and his players celebrated in front of an electric Riverside Stand at full time and felt his side, who enjoyed the better chances in the derby, deserved to win the game.

“It’s why we all like the emotion of football, the beautiful game. It’s a great win. We deserved to win the game from start to finish.”