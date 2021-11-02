Damien Duff remains in advanced negotiations with Shelbourne about becoming their new manager.

And it's understood that the former Ireland international has started to identify the backroom team he would work with in the event he would say yes with Shamrock Rovers veteran Joey O'Brien lined up as a potential number two.

Duff (42) is the current Shelbourne U-17 boss and last Monday Independent.ie reported that he was the key figure in the process to replace Ian Morris with the Tolka Park club waiting on an answer from their favoured appointment before looking anywhere else.

The Dubliner initially turned down the job but was asked to reconsider and the fact he is actively looking at staff options highlights the extent to which he is taking it seriously.

However, the Premier League winning player is considering the matter carefully given the importance of a first job for a young manager.

He was previously cool on the idea of managing at League of Ireland level and will need guarantees that Shels give him the authority and backing to make a success of the role.

O'Brien played for Ireland alongside Duff and followed the same path by coming home to Shamrock Rovers.

He has been coaching at underage level with the Hoops and was earmarked as management material by Stephen Bradley.

But he remains an asset on the pitch with the 35-year-old starting last Friday's win over Finn Harps that secured back to back titles.

Shels are working to try and get a deal over the line with Duff and clarity either way is expected this week as the First Division champions need to get the wheels in motion to assemble a squad to compete at top flight level.