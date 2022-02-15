| 7.7°C Dublin

Damien Duff hails signing of defender Adam Thomas from New Zealand as ‘a great addition’ to Shelbourne squad

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff with the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy ahead of the new season. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Damien Duff believes that New Zealand import Adam Thomas will be a major addition to his squad at Shelbourne for the 2022 season.

Just days before the campaign kicks off with a derby against St Patrick's Athletic, Duff has boosted his defensive options with the signing of Thomas (29) who has secured a contract after a trial spell.

Previously lining out for clubs in his native New Zealand and Australia, he had been on trial in Sweden but has now opted for Tolka Park.

"Adam has shown amazing desire to come to Europe off his own back to pursue a career here. He has trained really well with us and has settled brilliantly with the squad. He has a lot of quality and has the versatility to play many positions. He is a great addition to the group," Duff said.

Thomas said: “Training has been class with the standards really high along with the intensity and focus on position which I have really enjoyed.

"I’ve talked to a couple of people I know in the league and I’m looking forward to the new challenge. It’s a huge opportunity for myself to be coached by Damien Duff and from a defenders point of view with Joey O’Brien who is top class. It’s very exciting.”

Bohemians have also added a defender, with Sam Packham arriving on loan from Brighton.

“This is really good opportunity for Sam to test himself in men’s football and experience the game outside of the academy setup for the first time," Brighton U23s coach Andrew Crofts said.

“It represents a good first step into a different environment and we will be keeping a close eye on how he progresses over the rest of the season.”

