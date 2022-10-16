Damien Duff going back to Aviva as Shels set up FAI Cup final against Derry

Ten and a half years after his last appearance at the Aviva Stadium as an Ireland player, Damien Duff will be returning as a manager on November 13 after Shelbourne dug deep to book their place in the FAI Cup final.

On a soggy afternoon in Waterford, the former Ireland international’s side took the lead early and stayed in control to see off their in-form hosts who struggled to land a glove on their Premier Division guests.

They did have a late shout for a penalty that caused some consternation in the home ranks, yet the appeals on the pitch and in the dugout were reasonably muted and ref Rob Hennessy was satisfied that Gavin Molloy, the scorer of the winner, did not commit a handball offence.

It means Shels go through to face Derry City in the decider, a game that will bring Duff up against Ruaidhri Higgins, a backroom colleague during the early days of Stephen Kenny’s spell as Ireland manager.

There is no love lost between the respective sides, however, with Duff’s comments about the Derry wage bill causing a stir in the aftermath of a recent league meeting at Tolka Park.

Duff has built a team with a strong work ethic and it came to the fore here when it mattered.

In driving wind and rain, it was the away side that controlled the ball and their emotions better in the opening quarter hour and they completed it by taking the lead.

Duff’s side maintained a solid shape with two midfielders, Mark Coyle and JJ Lunney, sat in front of their back three with the wing backs providing width. Matty Smith and Shane Farrell roamed to provide support to central striker Sean Boyd. Waterford, by contrast, were slow out of the blocks, and sloppy when it came to tracking runs and movements from red shirts.

There might be some mitigation for the concession as Blues midfielder Roland Idowu was struggling with an injury that would end his participation in the passage where Smith was given time and space to turn in midfield and send the ball in behind the exposed Tunmise Sobowale with left wing back Molloy finding the bottom corner with a superb first time finish. Molloy has established himself as a central midfielder yet he was a threat here in unfamiliar territory.

Waterford were rattled by the concession with veteran centre half Alex Baptiste, who played Premier League football against Duff while at Blackpool, bailed out by keeper Paul Martin after a tame clearance was seized upon by Sean Boyd. Luke Byrne also struck the woodwork from a corner, with Waterford restricted to pot shots in comparison.

Shels would have expected a stirring second half from the locals who had knocked out St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk on their way to this stage, running the legs out of the latter in a thriller at this venue. However, the Reds didn’t let Danny Searle’s side get into a rhythm and the 5,000 strong crowd were given little reason for optimism by the run of play with Shels defending sensibly with the influential Phoenix Patterson and Junior Quitirna kept at arm’s length.

Patterson was the more involved but John Ross Wilson performed manfully and there was always a covering centre half ready to intercept if the Scottish winger got free with youngster Stephan Negru growing into the task. The best chance for a leveller came from a dead ball with Patterson’s free touched over by Clarke, but it did not succeed in bringing the Blues to life. Rather, it prompted Shels to double down and book a big day out in Dublin 4.

Waterford: Martin, Tunmise Sobowale, Cantwell, Baptiste, Power; O’Keeffe; Quitirna, Idowu (En Neyah 18), Griffin (Taylor 70), Patterson; Uche

Shelbourne: Clarke, Negru, Byrne, Griffin; Wilson, Coyle, Lunney (Dervin 87) Molloy; Farrell (Moylan 62), Smith; Boyd

Referee: Rob Hennessy