Damien Duff further strengthens Shelbourne squad with move for striker Daniel Carr

Shelbourne have completed the signing of former Shamrock Rovers striker Daniel Carr.

Damien Duff has been searching far and wide for a front man in recent weeks and he has moved for Trinidad & Tobago international Carr (28).

Both Duff and his assistant Joey O'Brien would have encountered the English-born attacker in his two-year stay in Tallaght in 2018 and 2019.

He left for Cypriot side Apollon Limassol after impressing in the Europa League tie where they scraped past Rovers.

However, it didn't work out there for the well-travelled attacker, who arrived at Rovers from Sweden and subsequently had stints in Finland and India before a brief spell on the non-league circuit in England last autumn as he assessed his options.

Duff says Carr has picked Tolka Park over other options.

"I am delighted that Dan has chosen us over a host of other clubs," he said, "He knows the division which is important, can create out of nothing and has an absolute edge to his game that I love.

"Dan has a massive hunger and desire for this season which is the reason he has settled so quickly."