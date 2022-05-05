Damien Duff will be forced to watch from the sidelines for the next three Shelbourne games after the Reds boss was handed down a touchline ban.

Duff saw red in their contentious 2-1 defeat away to Dundalk two weeks ago, the first sending off in his professional career, and the FAI today revealed that Duff, and first team coach Alan Quinn, would both be banned for three games.

Quinn was sent off for protests to the referee at half time in the Reds' win away to Derry City.

Duff will now be banished to the stand for Friday's game at home to Sligo Rovers, next week's match with Drogheda United and also the Dublin derby away to St Patrick's Athletic, leaving assistant Joey O'Brien in charge.

Shels became the first side to beat league leaders Derry City last month but since then they have lost three games in a row.