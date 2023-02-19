Damien Duff backs Shels’ Matty Smith following open goal miss against Drogheda

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff trusts Matty Smith to bounce back from his stunning open goal miss against Drogheda and believes he’ll be a ‘massive’ player for the Reds in 2023.

Duff considered Friday’s scoreless draw as ‘two points dropped’ after Smith missed an open goal from 12 yards, before the post twice denied Shels a breakthrough at Tolka Park.

“I’ll never criticise the guys for missing chances as long as we’re creating,” said Duff following the first game of the 2023 season.

“Matty knows what I think of him. I've seen it. It hasn’t gone in, no problem. He’ll be massive for us this year and I mean that. We didn’t take the chances. It wasn’t to be and we'll move on. It’s a better point for them than it is for us.”

Entering his second year as Shels boss, Duff insists there was always going to return to Tolka for this season, but reveals he felt burnt out following their FAI Cup final defeat to Derry City last November.

“When that Derry game finished, I was shattered for five or six weeks because I worked myself to the bone, but I’ve bounced back in,” added Duff, whose side go to St Patrick’s Athletic next Friday.

“Last year was brilliant for me, as a person, as a Dad and as a manager. I still have the same enthusiasm, I’m sure the lads know that. If I wasn’t enjoying it, I wouldn’t be back. I think the world of the club and the lads. I know I’m hard on them, but it’s them that gets me out of bed in the morning. I adore the season.”

Duff also praised Paddy Barrett, who produced a strong debut performance at centre-back and almost put Shels ahead when his header smacked the crossbar.

“I’m not surprised he played well, he’s a top player in the league and has played all around the world. He didn’t play many minutes last season. Before that, he played every game and played in the FAI Cup final. It’s why I tried to get him in. There’s big games coming up and we’ll relish the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty admits it can be frustrating to have limited resources at times, with the Louth club and UCD being the two remaining part-time outfits in the Premier Division.

Discussions with potential investors in recent months failed to come to pass and left Doherty with a reduced budget compared to 12 months ago, but he won't be using it as an excuse this term.

“You would love to be able to do it full-time, I was out doing post this morning,” said the Drogheda boss.

“What we were hoping to happen (investment) never happened. It might happen in the future, but we just have to make the most of it. It can be frustrating, but you do get satisfaction when you get a result against a full-time team.

“People were saying it’s us and UCD going down. We nearly have a point to prove. I tell you what, the group are young, but they work their back sides off. We didn’t get anything at Tolka Park last year, so it’s a good start.”