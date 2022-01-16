Damien Duff backs new keeper to make his mark at Shels

DAMIEN Duff believes that Welsh 'keeper Lewis Webb can deliver on his potential during his loan spell at his Shelbourne side.

Last week Swansea City boss Russell Martin stated that Webb was one of two of their players who would be loaned out to a League of Ireland club this season and Shels have now confirmed his arrival and the Welsh underage cap, under contract with Swansea until 2024, will spend the season at Tolka Park.

“Lewis fits the profile of goalkeeper that we want at Shelbourne FC. He has enormous potential and has shown his hunger by coming to the League of Ireland from Swansea. He is a great addition as it is important that we have competition in every position in the squad," Duff said.

Veteran Brendan Clarke was a key figure in goal for Shels in their title-winning season last term but Webb will provide stern competition for the position at Shels.