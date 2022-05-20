Damien Duff and Shelbourne gain measure of revenge in derby win over sluggish Saints

Shane Farrell of Shelbourne is tackled by Billy King of St Patrick's Athletic during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Back in February, Damien Duff bristled at suggestions that a three-goal defeat to St Patrick's Athletic on the opening night was a fair reflection of the game and the gap between these old rivals.

On a lively night at Richmond Park, Duff's side supported his point by coming away with all three to make the locals restless.

The Shelbourne manager had to watch from the stands, and will likely have a quip prepared for how his team have won all three matches since he was banished from the sideline for a red card in Dundalk.

But Duff's voice was heard throughout, as he lived every moment of another major step forward for a team which works extremely hard for each other. They deserved this.

After starting proceedings a few rows behind the away bench with the hood up, cap on and a scarf covering from the nose down, Duff clearly received some kind of message to relocate to the back of the directors box next to coach Alan Quinn.

With Shels owner Andrew Doyle next to him, Duff was animated in a first half that looked promising for his side once they survived an early scare when Chris Forrester blasted over from close range.

Duff opted to press Jack Moylan higher next to Sean Boyd with teenager Jad Hakiki in the hole behind them. The trio made their presence felt, with the hosts failing to inspire confidence in their own half. Shels are fit and pressed with purpose.

Sam Curtis, the Saints' 16-year-old right back, is a fine prospect but Shels did gain joy down his flank with left wing back Conor Kane constantly making runs in behind.

However, their opening goal came from a direct play through the middle with Boyd's strength causing issues for Redmond and the ball hooked into the path of the talented Moylan who checked inside Tom Grivosti and drove home with his left foot to delight the away support functioning as the backdrop.

There were murmurs from the home fans, yet the loudest show of anger came from Duff, Doyle and co when Curtis, already on a booking, escaped a second yellow for a foul on Kane.

Incredulity turned to exasperation when the Saints levelled before the break with Redmond converting a series of passes in the breakdown from a dead ball.

Barred from the dressing room, Duff's only half-time company in his section was the referees assessor who was told in no uncertain terms what the 43-year-old felt about the decision of Damien MacGraith to spare Curtis an early dismissal.

Duff offered the view that the player's age had worked in his favour.

Wisely, Tim Clancy withdrew the youngster at the halfway point, and Grivosti was hooked too with Ian Bermingham introduced in central defence. Shels continued to sense weakness, though, and were ahead again inside ten minutes.

Ponderous defending and sluggish closing allowed JJ Lunney to release a shot that outfoxed Joseph Anang with the help of a deflection.

Clancy turned to his bench again, springing Tunde Owolabi as central striker with Eoin Doyle dropping a bit deeper to link play.

Yet his side always looked vulnerable on the counter with chances at both ends. The chaotic element was summed up by a frantic passage where Moylan tripped over himself to botch a 3 v 1 situation, thus leading to a Saints attack culminating with Doyle fluffing his lines from close range.

Duff used his phone to deliver voice messages to Joey O'Brien via staff and Shels looked to shore things up by springing Kameron Ledwidge for Hakiki, and yet they continued to threaten on forays forward both in general play and from set pieces.

The Saints did have more of the ball but after counter attacking with clinical intent in the first meeting, this display was much more scattered and ill-disciplined in parts. Doyle's missed chance was their best one.

Clancy offered his own scathing feedback to the fourth official when a penalty shout was waved away, but the Saints will have to examine their own standards in the aftermath of a second successive home defeat. Shels, by contrast, are maturing and trending in the right direction.

St Patrick's Athletic: Anang, Curtis (Scott 45), Redmond, Grivosti (Bermingham 45), Breslin; Forrester (Robinson 83), O'Reilly; Burns, McCormack (McClelland 60), King (Owolabi 60) ; Doyle.

Shelbourne: Clarke, O'Driscoll, Byrne, Griffin; Farrell, Lunney (Molloy 67), Dervin, Kane; Hakiki (Ledwidge 72); Moylan, Boyd.

Referee: Damien MacGraith.