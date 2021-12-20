Damien Duff adds Welsh striker Dan Hawkins to Shelbourne squad

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne have made another raid on Finn Harps to sign Welsh forward Dan Hawkins.

The 20-year-old impressed in his 10 appearances for the Donegal side last season, having joined in the summer from Salford City, and that form was enough to convince Duff to bring Hawkins to Tolka Park.

Shels had already signed up Harps men Sean Boyd and Mark Coyle, as Hawkins becomes the fifth departure overall from Finn Park since the end of the season with no new arrivals to date, though some key players such as Barry McNamee and Ethan Boyle have been re-signed by Ollie Horgan.

“Dan has had a great footballing education with clubs in the UK. He then went and impressed in the second half of the season last year in the League Of Ireland. He is highly technical and will bring another dimension to our attacking play," Duff said.

Shels, who await the Premier Division fixture list later ahead of their return to the top flight, have also signed Jack Moylan (Wexford), Shane Griffin (St Pats) and Conor Kane (Drogheda), while Drogheda made moves over the weekend, signing Ryan Brennan and Georgie Poynton from the Reds.