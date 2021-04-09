Dalymount Park revamp kicks off with €900,000 from Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund approved by government

The redevelopment of Bohemians home ground Dalymount Park took another step forward today with the allocation of more than €900,000 in state funding.

The allocation of €918,750 from the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund will part-fund the design and planning elements of the project, which will house Bohs and Shelbourne FC.

During this redesign process for the ground in Phibsboro on Dublin’s northside there will be consultation with different groups, including both Bohemian FC and Shelbourne FC and the wider North Dublin community.

Read More

The current plan is to develop a four-sided enclosed municipal stadium, with a capacity of 6,000. It would be a UEFA category 3 stadium. There will also be new north, south, east and west stands.

A new community stand will be made in the east with a new football stand in the west. The current timeline for completion of the redeveloped stadium is the start of the 2025 season but this is dependent on further funding.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu welcomed the announcement that the Dalymount Park Redevelopment can now go to the design and planning stage of the project.

“The redevelopment of this iconic stadium will provide a modern facility that will not just be of benefit to Bohemian FC and Shelbourne FC but the wider Dublin Community through the provision of a state of the art multi-functional facility,” she said.

Minister for Sport Catherine Martin also welcomed the news, saying: “The funding being provided by my Department will allow the detailed design work to be completed and I look forward to further engagement with Dublin City Council when the project is ready to move to the construction stage.

“While it is particularly significant for the soccer community, the project will benefit the entire community and play a significant part in the regeneration of the Phibsboro area.”

Shelbourne FC will be co-anchor tenants in this project with Bohemian FC.

"We look forward to working closely with them and Dublin City Council to achieving the common shared vision we all have of providing our supporters with the most modern facilities available and a Stadium that will enable us to grow further as clubs,” the club said.

Director of Shelbourne FC Joe Casey said: “We will of course continue to keep our supporters informed of ongoing progress and would welcome any input they may have.”

In preparation for the total redevelopment, a number of enabling works will take place over the next 12 months including the removal of the Des Kelly stand roof and the demolition of the Connaught Street Terrace.

Read More

Irish Independent