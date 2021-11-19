Cross-border Unite the Union Champions Cup put back until 2022

ORGANISERS of the cross-border competition, the Unite The Union Champions Cup, have agreed to delay the controversial tournament until 2022 after Shamrock Rovers made it clear they would not be able to field a first team for a possible Aviva Stadium final next month.

Last month at a Belfast launch of the competition, which is being brought back after Covid-19 prevented it from being played last year, officials from the FAI and IFA stated their intention to play the final in Dublin on December 5th. The final would be contested between the winner of a playoff between the top two in the Premier Division in the League of Ireland (Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic) and the Irish League's top two (Linfield and Coleraine).

But organisers were unable to confirm a date for the semi-finals, while due to the timing of the season both Rovers and Pat's had made it clear they would not be able to have a senior side available. Rovers stated that their players are on a month's holiday once tonight's final league game is finished, with Pat's focusing on the FAI Cup final. Both clubs had hinted they would play their U-19 side if a semi-final went ahead next week.

Those concerns were raised last month but organisers insisted the tournament could still go ahead. "Scheduling is a difficult thing at the minute but it's part of the problems that we have when teams are doing well so it's a nice problem to have. It will be hard if a team gets to both the FAI Cup final and the final of the Unite the Union Champions Cup but it's all part of the price of success I suppose," FAI official Mark Scanlon said at the launch.

Yesterday, Rovers boss Stephen Bradley said his club were in the dark and had been given no information about the semi-final or final. And now, less than 24 hours after he commented, "Our last game is tomorrow [Friday] and we’ve heard nothing", the tournament has been delayed, with claims that the delay is Covid-related.

The organisers have agreed to push the tournament on to the new year, when the clubs from the Republic can use it as part of their pre-season.

In a statement issued today, it was claimed that "due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases both North and South" the tournament would be moved to January 2022. Covid-19 issues were not mentioned when clubs from the south raised doubts over the December 5th date which was initially agreed upon.

"We apologise to the fans of all clubs involved in the Unite the Union Champions Cup from both the League of Ireland and the Irish League but all concerned feel this is the best decision in the current climate. We look forward to restaging these fixtures as early as possible in the New Year," FAI official Mark Scanlon said.

Andrew Johnston, the Irish FA’s Head of Competitions and Player Status, said: “We respect the concerns raised by Unite the Union and, in the spirit of partnership working, have agreed with postponing these fixtures until such time where all parties can agree on a rescheduled date.”