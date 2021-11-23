Crisis at Waterford FC as manager Marc Bircham is sacked before Friday’s promotion/relegation playoff

Waterford have been plunged into crisis ahead of Friday’s promotion/relegation playoff after manager Marc Bircham was sacked on Tuesday. In a brief statement, the club simply stated that his contract had been terminated and that ”the club will be making no further comment at this time”.

Before his sacking, Bircham claimed he had been handed a one-week suspension by owner Richard Forrest.

Waterford FC have terminated the contract of Marc Bircham.



The club will be making no further comment at this time.

Bircham tweeted this morning to explain that he would be absent from the one-off season-defining game against UCD after a ‘”difference of opinion” led to an internal sanction.

Under a post entitled ‘Just when I thought this season couldn’t get any crazier’, Bircham offered his take on what has unfolded behind the scenes.

"After a brief text message conversation with the owner last night and a difference of opinion on a couple of matters I have surprisingly been given a week suspension meaning I will no longer be able to manage the team on the Friday night", said Bircham, who had been widely credited for reviving the Blues fortunes since his arrival in May.

Waterford nearly avoided the relegation scenario completely with dropped points away to Longford in the penultimate game proving damaging.

"Anyone that knows me knows I'm a man of principles and will stick to them," he continued.

"That leaves me to say I have the utmost confidence in the players and staff to finish off this amazing journey with the win they so richly deserve after the mammoth effort and professionalism they have applied

"Lastly to the fans for the massive part they have played in the team's turnaround - please don't underestimate the role you've played. Let's finish off the great escape. Come on you Blues. Yours sincerely, Marc Bircham."



