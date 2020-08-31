Covid rules have cost Shamrock Rovers a shot at making Milan million

How Tallaght Stadium will look for the visit of AC Milan to face Shamrpck Rovers on September 17.

Once the glamour of drawing AC Milan in the Europa League has settled, Shamrock Rovers can only rue the fact that Covid-19 has cost them the chance to make a serious financial killing on what is the most high-profile club game to be played in Ireland in a decade.

“It’s a huge draw for the club in terms of profile and for the players it’s a chance to test themselves against some of the best talents in European football,” Rovers director Mark Lynch said of the one-off tie to be played on September 17, behind closed doors.

“On a football basis, it’s a home draw, so that’s an advantage, and we have played big teams here in European football, the likes of Spurs and Juventus.

“It’s an opportunity for us to showcase the League of Ireland against one of the biggest names in European football.”

Cristiano Ronaldo made his first appearance for Real Madrid in Dublin, against Rovers, an occasion which placed Tallaght Stadium right at the heart of football for a spell with the eyes of the world on Real’s new signing.

In 16 days’ time, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will step foot onto the same Tallaght turf, as part of the Milan side drawn to face Rovers in the second qualifying round, in a one-off tie.

As it’s behind closed doors, Rovers are denied the chance to sell out their 8,000-capacity stadium and also build in corporate packages, as a game in Dublin would appeal to the Italian communities in Ireland and the UK as well as their Italian-based support.

Oddly, it’s the fact that Rovers were drawn at home which has cost them.

To make allowances for the one-legged nature of these ties, UEFA declared that the home club can only sell TV and other media rights for their home country while the away club can sell rights everywhere else.

So the only fee due to Rovers for TV coverage will be domestically, from either RTÉ or Virgin Media, or else from streaming options.

Given that this is ‘only’ the second qualifying round of Europe’s second competition, interest on the continent in seeing Milan may not be as intense as anticipated.

“I don’t know if we’d have made a million or more on the game but the downside is that we can only sell the rights in Ireland and we’d have to provide the production facilities to them, that’s a downside, whereas if it was in Milan it would be the other way around, they’d have to provide the feed to us and we could sell it,” added Lynch.

“It is a blow to lose out on the income we could have made, but we’re delighted to be in the next round.

“It’s so soon after the conclusion of last season’s Europa League so the appeal might not be there but we can still make something of it.”

Milan, managed by Stefano Pioli, are still in their off-season, as the last campaign in Serie A only finished up on August 1, and they will only have a number of club friendlies, including one tomorrow, to prepare for the Rovers game which will be their first competitive game of the new season.

When managed by Giovanni Trapattoni, AC Milan last played in Ireland in 1975, when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Athlone Town in the UEFA Cup before a 3-0 win in the San Siro.

Meanwhile, Dundalk may have to travel to Greece to play their Europa League tie away to Andorran side Inter Club.

The Louth club will be reasonably pleased with their draw in terms of the level of opposition but travel is an issue, as Andorra is not on the Irish Government’s green list, and the Andorran clubs will have to nominate a neutral venue to which Dundalk can travel without quarantine restrictions.

Hungary, where the Lilywhites played against Slovenian side MK Celje as a neutral venue, is no longer an option as the Budapest government has closed its borders to all foreigners from today.

In transfer news, former Republic of Ireland striker Daryl Murphy has completed his move to home-town club Waterford FC.

