The first steps on a planned return to League of Ireland starts tomorrow when players from the four European participants will be Covid-19 tested.

Squad members from Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City will undergo the independent medical procedure by remaining in their cars in a drive-thru facility set up at each training ground.

Initial results are due back by Wednesday, with repeat tests scheduled for later in the week.

The FAI's medical director Alan Byrne, in consultation with the Health and Safety Executive, will have to green-light collective training on June 8 based on the outcomes.

Under the FAI's phased restart behind closed doors, the quartet of teams have been invited into a pilot Super Cup staged in late July at a Dublin venue, understood to be Tallaght Stadium.

The tournament is to act as a test run for the proposed League of Ireland resumption in mid-August and prepare the four teams for their European ties.

UEFA are to confirm the dates of the draw and opening round fixtures at their next executive committee meeting on June 17.

The FAI are still trying to convince all 19 League clubs of financial projections to return.

Last week, the Premier Clubs Alliance (PCA) wrote a letter to the association’s hierarchy seeking specific answers on topics such as streaming income and insurance liability.

However, Thursday's teleconference between the FAI's Gary Owens and Niall Quinn, along with all clubs, was believed to have ended on an upbeat tone.

Government support, both in terms of continuing the wage subsidy scheme and supplying grants, is considered essential for cautious clubs to agree to recommence a campaign which was halted in March after only five series of matches.

Ireland remains the only one of 12 summer leagues across Europe without a restart plan signed off by all stakeholders.

Online Editors