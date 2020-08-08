Cork's woes continue as they draw another blank against Waterford

CORK CITY’S woes continue as the stalemate at Waterford made it one goal from their seven Premier Division games this season.

Locked in a relegation battle before the lockdown, they lost 1-0 to Bohemians on the restart last Sunday before drawing another blank at the RSC. City have now gone a full year without scoring away from home.

Neale Fenn’s side were lucky to claim a point in the first-ever behind closed doors Munster derby as substitute Will Fitzgerald missed a late sitter for Waterford who were also denied a stonewall penalty.

While Cork are awaiting new strikers Connor Simpson, Scott Fenwick and Kit Elliot to complete quarantine, it was their lack of creativity from midfield and wide areas that appears more problematic.

For Waterford, off-field issues remain in the spotlight. Although this point adds to the three John Sheridan’s side sealed against Shelbourne last week, he refused to fulfil post-game media duties.

Their midweek fixture against Sligo Rovers had to be postponed due to a player displaying flu-like symptoms. Despite that Covid-19 test returning negative, the club are still waiting for the outcome for a second player sent for testing on Tuesday. To compound the health issues, Sinéad Fitzpatrick resigned after five years as the team doctor on Wednesday, stating that things were at the club were “wrong”.

Following a tepid first half, in which Matt Smith’s rising shot over the bar for Waterford marked the best chance, both sides went close soon after the restart.

Firstly, Michael O’Connor stabbed a close-range volley off-target before Cork’s Kevin O’Connor clearly handled in a goalmouth scramble. Referee Adriano Reale rejected Waterford’s pleas for a penalty.

Then, on 52 minutes, City substitute Dylan McGlade left Blues goalkeeper Brian Murphy rooted to his line with a cracker that rattled the crossbar.

Sheridan’s side should have nicked it in stoppage-time. Matt Smith performed the spadework by heading across the six-yard box but substitute Fitzgerald’s shot from tame enough for O’Connor to hack off the line.

“I thought we deserved a point but we’ve got to strengthen our attacking options,” admitted Fenn afterwards.

WATERFORD: B Murphy; T Sobowale, S Bone, R McCourt, T Wilson; A Coote, R Weir, S Griffin, M Smith; K Byrne, M O’Connor (W Fitzgerald 67).

CORK CITY: M McNulty; J Oluwu, A Bennett, K O’Connor; U Kargbo, C Coleman, H Ochieng, C Galvin (C Bargary 70), R Slevin (R Hurley 90); D O’Connor (D McGlade 46), C Murphy.

Ref: Adriano Reale (Kildare)

Online Editors