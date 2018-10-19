Cork prepare for FAI Cup final with comfortable win in Derry

Derry City’s first season back at the Brandywell ended in a tame defeat as Cork City warmed up for the FAI Cup final with a comfortable victory.

John Caulfield’s side barely got out of first gear as they strolled to a win courtesy of goals from Barry McNamee and Shane Daly-Butz and an own goal from Gerard Doherty.

It did not take Cork long to break the deadlock and it came courtesy of something the Brandywell fans have seen time and time again – a sumptuous left-footed finish from Barry McNamee.

The goal owed everything to a surging run through midfield from Garry Buckley, as a City attack broke down and the Cork man ran no less than 40 yards before finding McNamee who simply strolled into the area and curled the ball casually past Doherty and into the net.

It took 20 minutes for Derry to muster any kind of response and when Nicky Low retrieved the ball in midfield he found Ben Fisk who drove at Ronan Hurley before getting a yard and shooting powerfully but over Peter Cherrie’s goal.

That was the start of a good period of play for Derry and when Aaron McEneff found Ben Fisk in behind the Cork defence, the ball was laid off for Ally Roy, who hit it first time, but straight into Cherrie’s hands.

Any hope that Derry City had of making a game of it in the second half ended before some players had even touched the ball as Kieran Sadlier’s corner kick was punched into his own net by Gerard Doherty who got his bearings all wrong.

City were slow in rousing themselves after that unexpected blow but they very nearly pulled one back on 57 minutes when Ben Fisk’s lay-off was hit first time by McEneff, forcing a good save from Cherrie who had to grab the ball at the second attempt with Ronan Hale closing in.

The final say of the evening went to Cork substitute Shane Daly-Butz who scored within seconds of arriving on the pitch, his piledriver from the right catching out Gerard Doherty who was off his line just three minutes from time.

Derry City: Gerard Doherty, Eoin Toal, Darren Cole, Kevin McHattie, Jamie McDonagh, Rory Hale, Nicky Low (Dean Shiels 48’), Aaron McEneff (Shane McNamee 83’), Ben Fisk (Aidy Delap 76’), Ronan Hale, Ally Roy.

Cork City: Peter Cherrie, Aaron Barry, Gearoid Morrissey, Jimmy Keohane, Graham Cummins (Glen Murphy 80’), Kieran Sadlier, Damien Delaney, Conor McCarthy, Barry McNamee, Garry Buckley (Shane Daly-Butz 85’), Ronan Hurley (Shane Griffin 63’).

Referee: Damien McGraith.

Online Editors