Cork players lacked ruthless streak - Joe Gamble

Former Cork City assistant manager Joe Gamble feels that too many of the club's players lack the 'ruthless' streak to keep them in the Premier Division.

Gamble opened up on his departure from the club on the LOI Weekly podcast, responding to comments from ex-City winger Daire O'Connor about his abrupt exit from Leeside prior to the club's decision to part company with Neale Fenn and his assistant.

While acknowledging that O'Connor made some valid points about how Fenn tried things in training that ultimately didn't work in games, Gamble pointed to a weakness in the Cork group that was unsuited to a relegation battle.

Cork remain bottom under caretaker boss Colin Healy with two matches to go in their league season.

Gamble, who was capped by Ireland during his playing days with Cork, felt the players didn't have all the right attributes for the task at hand.

"I want to be very clear, we got sacked because we were bottom of the table. I'm not here to say 'We deserved this, we deserved that.' The players tried their hardest. We never had any problems in training. The players did what they were asked to do or more," said Gamble, who admitted he was concerned as the team let two points slip away to relegation rivals Finn Harps.

"I didn't see fellas running around kicking fellas, fighting for their lives for a 1-0 win. That worried me a little bit.

"I wanted someone to go and halve somebody. Our message leading up to those few weeks (was) 'I don't really care what you do with the ball. I want to know what you can do without the ball.' I said it very frankly to players -'I basically want you to kick the shit out of players.'

"That was my honest to God approach to games. 'Lads, we're bottom of the table.'

"Go and kick fellas around the place, be very physical and competitive because we have to be. That's what our thinking was.

"We were asking them to be ruthless off the ball, that everything depends on it, to sacrifice everything. I was on about going beyond giving your all. To have no doubts that your job is on the line, your career is on the line and you don't want it on your CV that got relegated."

It didn't work out and the surprising call to release O'Connor with five games remaining the season - after he was withdrawn in a double substitution in the first half of their previous game with St Patrick's Athletic - contributed to the club's decision to change things up.

Gamble admitted this may have been an attempt to draw a reaction from the rest of the group, but Cork then acted to bring a new voice to the dressing room.

The 38-year-old did offer the view that both himself and Fenn had been on the receiving end of 'free shots' in the aftermath and stressed that budgetary constraints had complicated their job.

Cork fans were in talks last night about an attempted takeover by Preston owner Trevor Hemmings who came to their rescue at the start of the season to buy out clauses related to Alan Browne and Sean Maguire because the Turner's Cross outfit were in dire straits.

"I don't want to come on here and bash anyone at Cork City. I don't know how it came to the budget being so reduced," said Gamble.

"What I do know is that before the Shelbourne game (first game of the season), me and Neale were told on Tuesday that there was a chance that the game might not go ahead because the club owed Revenue a six figure sum."

