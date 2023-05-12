Cork must not dwell on Healy’s departure – Coleman

Cork City captain Cian Coleman admits Colin Healy’s resignation came as a shock to his team but insists they mustn’t dwell on it, as the search for a new manager continues.

After leading the club back to the Premier Division, Healy oversaw a difficult start to 2023 as his side picked up nine points from the opening 13 games before his departure last week.

Cork fell to a 3-2 home defeat to fellow manager-less St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday, and with his side on a run of five successive defeats, Coleman reflected on a difficult week at Turner’s Cross.

“Last week wasn't the news we were expecting,” said Coleman, ahead of his side’s trip to Dundalk this evening (7.45).

“I saw it on Twitter like everyone else, and wasn’t sure if it was true or not until we got told. It’s not nice as a player when you have a good relationship with the manager. The last three years and great memories last year.

“We have all worked with him and we have a brilliant relationship with him. It was his decision but I've nothing but respect for him. He was brilliant for me and brilliant for the lads over a number of years.

“It's been tough so far this season but in football, things like that happen. We have to move on and get on with it - we still have a job to do.”

Sitting in ninth, three points ahead of UCD and five behind Drogheda United, Coleman is acutely aware Cork must start picking up wins to not lose touch with teams above them and avoid the drop.

“All we can do is focus on ourselves, we have got to pick up wins,” said the 26-year-old, with last month’s win over Dundalk their most recent victory.

“It's all well and good saying keep Drogheda within us, but they are five points ahead so to close that gap we have to win matches. As a group we need to be better, start closing out games and picking up points to stay in touch with the teams ahead of us.

“I think in the last few years the Premier Division has gotten better. Teams are getting further in Europe now, every game is tough. Coming up from the First Division, it's always going to be tough but we've shown against some teams that we can do it. It's definitely a step up.”

Newly-appointed Sporting Director at Cork City Liam Buckley will thelp take charge of the first team for tonight’s Oriel Park clash with Coleman impressed by the two-time Premier Division winning manager so far.

“(He brings) a wealth of experience anyway, he has been around the league and won leagues and cups. He’s been talking to the group a lot and knows his stuff so it’s only a good thing for the club.

“The lads have been in good spirits. Obviously it's been tough at the moment but we’re training as hard as we can and focused on the next game.”