Cork manager Colin Healy to take time out from role due to personal reasons

Cork City manager Colin Healy is to take time out from his role due to personal reasons.

First team coach Richie Holland will take charge in Healy’s absence alongside Declan Coleman and Mark McNulty.

“Cork City FC wish to inform supporters that Colin Healy has requested a short leave of absence for personal reasons at the start of March,” read a Cork statement.

“In Colin’s absence, the team will be managed by the existing first team coaching staff of Richie Holland, Declan Coleman and Mark McNulty, and the club has full faith in them to deliver the necessary results on the pitch.

“We look forward to welcoming Colin back in his full management capacity when he is ready. The club will not be making any further comment on the matter, and we would ask for the media and our supporters to respect Colin’s privacy at this time.”