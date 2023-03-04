Cork football club claim CCTV footage shows ‘significant discrepancies’ in allegations of referee abuse

Carrigaline United claim CCTV footage shows ‘discrepancies’ in allegations that a referee was abused after a youth game at the club’s ground.

The Cork Branch of the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society (ISRS) has told members not to cover games at Ballea Park, the home ground of Carrigaline United, after a referee was allegedy subjected to ‘verbal abuse and threats to his safety and life’.

However, the club claims that they have CCTV footage showing ‘discrepancies’ in the ISRS statement.

The Cork branch of the referee’s governing body issued a directive to all members on Thursday evening saying that a match official was abused during a youths match and was forced to lock themselves into a dressing room.

This is currently under investigation by the Gardai, who have confirmed they are looking into a public order incident last weekend at Ballea Park.

Carrigaline responded to this with a statement on their Facebook page on Friday evening that says the CCTV footage of the incident contradicts the ISRS statement.

The full statement reads: “Firstly, it should be noted that we as a club have nothing but respect for all individuals who chose to pick up a whistle and support any initiative to eradicate the needless and mindless abuse of referees.

"Carrigaline United AFC prides itself on being a welcoming and inclusive club. CUAFC has been commended on countless occasions by visiting officials, dignitaries and opposition.

"We were shocked, appalled and disappointed by recent developments and, in our opinion, the unfair portrayal of the club across social media, radio and digital / print media.

"As a club we respect due process and made a conscious decision to respect this process up until now. Unfortunately, however, with the reputation of the club being dragged into disrepute in such an ignominious manner we as a club are left with no alternative but to issue this statement.

"Having examined the CCTV video evidence (which will of course be made available to view onsite by representatives of the ISRS, governing bodies, and the media) we as a club are satisfied that there are very significant discrepancies between the statement posted by the Cork Branch of the ISRS and the video evidence.

"We will continue to engage with the relevant parties to assist with their investigation and other aspects of the referees report as required.

"Rest assured everyone on the Management Committee of Carrigaline United AFC is committed to defending our club's good name and to restoring football to Ballea Park as quickly as possible.”