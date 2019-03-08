Gearóid Morrissey scored two wonder goals as Cork City won a seven-goal thriller at Finn Harps.

Cork come out on right side of seven goal thriler in Ballybofey

Cork had to come from behind twice and Harps pushed them all the way. Morrissey got Cork’s second equaliser in the dying embers of the first half, and that acted as a spur for John Caulfield’s side.

Morrissey put Cork into the driving seat with a stunning strike 12 minutes into the second half, smashing a beauty into the top corner from 25 yards.

Cork went 4-2 up 20 minutes from the end when sub Graham Cummins headed in Shane Griffin’s teasing corner.

Nine minutes from time, Raffaele Cretaro finished from close range to give Harps hope, but Cork clung on.

Harps took the lead after just 67 seconds when Caolan McAleer prodded home after beating Cork goalkeeper Mark McNulty in a race for possession.

Cork drew level in the 15th minute when McCarthy nodded home a Griffin corner.

Harps, searching for a first win of the season, were well on top in the first half and regained the lead when McAleer’s cross was steered in by Mark Coyle.

It was no more than Harps deserved, but Cork hit back on the stroke of half-time, when Morrissey brilliantly beat keeper Ciaran Gallagher from 20 yards. Harps didn’t properly clear a set piece and Morrissey’s first touch teed up a wonderful strike that flew beyond Gallagher to silence Finn Park.

His second was just as good and set up an entertaining Cork win.

