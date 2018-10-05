Cork City's reign as champions ends as they claim second spot with a point at Shamrock Rovers

Cork City officially surrendered their league title but secured second spot in the table and ended a three-game losing run as Shamrock Rovers’ third-place hopes took a dent at Tallaght Stadium.

With City having made nine changes ahead of Monday’s FAI Cup semi-final replay with Bohemians and Rovers on the back of four wins in a row as they chased third, most of the 3,105 present expected a comfortable home win.

That was how it had been back in April at the venue, when a full-strength City side went down 3-0 but, though Rovers had the= better of the chances throughout, a goal was elusive for Stephen Bradley’s side.

In the first half, Daniel Carr and Ronan Finn saw efforts blocked by newcomers Pierce Phillips and Ronan Hurley and then, six minutes before half-time, Carr’s header looked to have given his captain an easy chance, but Aaron Barry intervened.

SHAMROCK ROVERS – Mannus; Boyle, Lopes, Grace, S Kavanagh; Finn, G Bolger, Watts (Bone 86); Coustrain (Miele 72), Greene, Carr (B Kavanagh 80).

CORK CITY – Cherrie; Phillips, Delaney, Barry, Hurley; McCormack, McNamee; Daly-Bütz (McCarthy h-t), Sadlier (Morrissey h-t), Murphy; Coughlan (Cummins 79).

REF – P McLaughlin (Monaghan)

