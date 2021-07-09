Cork City winger Ricardo Dinanga completes move to Coventry

Teenage winger Ricardo Dinanga has completed a move from Cork City to Coventry following a successful trial, the Sky Bet Championship club has announced.

The 19-year-old, who can play on either wing, has signed a two-year deal with the the Sky Blues having an option of a third, subject to international clearance, and will initially link up with the under-23s squad.

Under-23s head coach Luke Tisdale told the club’s official website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Ricardo to the club.

“He is a talented and pacey winger who can play on either flank, who impressed us during his time on trial last season, and is someone we are looking forward to working with and seeing develop.”

Dinanga has made nine senior appearances and scored two goals for Cork.