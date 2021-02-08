Cork City to face Cobh in First Division opener as incomplete fixture schedule announced

Cork City will face Cobh Ramblers in a local derby to kick off the 2021 First Division campaign next month but the full fixture list is yet to be complete as clubs who have applied for membership of the league, including Shamrock Rover II, await a decision by the FAI's club licencing department.

The 2021 season fixture list was released today but the nine confirmed clubs (Athlone Town, Bray, Cobh, Cork, Cabinteely, Galway United, Shelbourne, UCD and Wexford) were all given an 'AN Other' as an opponent for the whole season.

The club licencing department are due to announce the final membership of the league later this month, with Shamrock Rovers II planning to enter for the second season in a row while two rival parties from Limerick have also applied for membership, with reports that other entities from Wexford and Dublin had also applied.

The First Division is due to kick off on March 26, a week after the Premier Division begins and the regular season runs until October 29th, after which the promotion playoffs take place.

Online Editors